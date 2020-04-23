Helena's Alive at Five concerts postponed until 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Helena's popular Alive at Five outdoor summer concert series has been postponed until 2021 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Downtown Helena Inc., which sponsors the annual series, instead plans to develop events that are consistent with evolving health and safety guidelines this summer.

"The safety and health of the community is the number one priority for Downtown Helena," a statement from the organization says. "Per the re-opening guidelines recently delivered by Governor Bullock, planning events with capacity of 50 or more will take place later this summer."

Gov. Steve Bullock's stay-at-home order will be lifted Monday for nonessential businesses. Bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos can open after May 4 if they adhere to strict physical distancing guidelines and reduce capacity.

"Many of our downtown businesses are open now and more will be opening in the weeks ahead," DHI Executive Director Micky Zurcher said.