The 99th Annual Vigilante Parade is Friday, with more than 90 floats in the works for the nearly century-old community tradition, up from about 50 last year.

Brett Zanto, Capital High School principal and parade organizer, said there’s a lot of enthusiasm for this year's parade.

“Float entries are way up and we’re looking forward to quite a show," he said in a news release.

The parade will begin at noon at 11th Avenue and Last Chance Gulch. Floats will proceed through downtown along Last Chance Gulch to Broadway; northeast on Broadway to Park Avenue; and north on Park Avenue to the parade’s end point at Gilbert and Benton avenues.

People should plan for downtown access and parking restrictions along the parade route. Floats will begin staging at 10:30 a.m. on Helena Avenue northeast of the intersection with Neill Avenue.

The Vigilante Parade was started in May 1924 by Helena High Principal Albert J. Roberts, who wanted a safe alternative to class rivalry shenanigans that were raising safety concerns.

The parade immediately became a beloved community tradition, creating memories cherished by generations of Helenans. Each year students strive to outdo their predecessors, reenacting Helena’s history with floats and costumery.

World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic are the only events known to have interrupted the parade, causing cancellations from 1942 to 1945 and conversion to a virtual parade in 2020.

Last year marked the parade’s return to its traditional format, following a “Reverse Parade” drive-by format in spring 2021.

“We’re grateful to our community sponsors who have ensured the survival of this cherished Helena tradition,” said Zanto.

He said students have put a lot of time and effort their floats.

"In fact, each entry starts with a research paper to support a historical theme – and we’re excited to celebrate their hard work,” Zanto said.