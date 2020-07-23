Helena's 4-H livestock sale still on track despite cancellation of fair

Olivia said they typically do 10 of these jackpots each year, but due to the pandemic they only managed to attend three this year.

"You usually get everything worked out and become less nervous," Olivia said. "This can also impact the animal at the showing."

Brooke said that despite fewer jackpots, taking care of the animals still helps her learn a lot about animal care. This includes things such as the difference between male and female attitudes of the species. Brooke said when she started 4-H she took care of female lambs, which tend to be more bossy.

The girls said they have tried to keep their routines the same despite the pandemic. This helps them maintain consistency. However, not camping at the fairgrounds, no carnival and fewer people will make the event feel different for them. Brooke said one of the biggest differences will be the limited amount of time they spend at the fairgrounds.

For Colter Petre, an eight-year member of the program, the impact of the pandemic was less severe. Petre comes from a ranching family and secured the steer he raised in late 2019 at its birth. Petre is also raising a pig for sale at this auction, and in the past he has raised a variety of different animals for the 4-H program.