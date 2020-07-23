Helena's 4-H livestock sale still on track despite cancellation of fair

Although the Lewis and Clark County Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the 4-H livestock sale is still set to go forward on Saturday.
According to organizer Denice Harris, the 4-H committee managed to secure event approval from Lewis and Clark Public Health early in the week. Harris said the event will be limited to approximately 70 buyers at a time to stay under the 249-person limit included in a July 8 order from the county health department.
Those who want to attend and purchase an animal can register online at LC4-Hsale.com. There are also options on the website to submit proxy bids. The event is set to start at 9 a.m. and continue until all of the animals are sold.
The event will include 150 to 175 pigs, steers, lambs, poultry, rabbits and goats that were raised by the children in 4-H during the past several months. The animals are judged on their quality as consumable meat.
The auction will take place outside of the main barn at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Harris said this will help with social distancing.
"It was really important for us to have this sale," Harris said. "Most of these animals were purchased before the pandemic."
Harris said the animals don't serve a purpose for the children following the show. They are meant for sale and consumption after the children raise them, and having 4-H members stuck with animals could be problematic. She said this is a good opportunity to get some meat into the freezer before the end of the year.
"These kids work hard all year to raise these animals," Harris said. "They learn a lot about animals and a lot about life in general. I believe this is a very strong educational program."
The event will also have an indoor auction where 4-H members will sell projects such as tables, planters, sewing projects and photography. Nearly all of the money from this event goes directly to the kids. Only a small portion goes toward the administrative costs of organizing the event.
Harris said organizing the sale during the pandemic was a challenging task. She said it is especially important for prospective buyers to have the opportunity to see these animals in person before purchasing.
However, one silver lining is that the pandemic allows 4-H to put an emphasis on health. This is one of the four pillars of 4-H, which stands for "Head, Heart, Hands and Health."
"We take that very seriously," Harris said. "This is a good educational opportunity."
For some 4-H members, like Olivia and Brooke Harris, the challenges created by the pandemic were great.
Olivia and Brooke have both been in 4-H for many years and have raised lambs each year. This year they secured their animals in April. Typically, Brooke and Olivia would have taken their animals to several jackpot shows, which would help them prepare for the big show at the fair.
Olivia said they typically do 10 of these jackpots each year, but due to the pandemic they only managed to attend three this year.
"You usually get everything worked out and become less nervous," Olivia said. "This can also impact the animal at the showing."
Brooke said that despite fewer jackpots, taking care of the animals still helps her learn a lot about animal care. This includes things such as the difference between male and female attitudes of the species. Brooke said when she started 4-H she took care of female lambs, which tend to be more bossy.
The girls said they have tried to keep their routines the same despite the pandemic. This helps them maintain consistency. However, not camping at the fairgrounds, no carnival and fewer people will make the event feel different for them. Brooke said one of the biggest differences will be the limited amount of time they spend at the fairgrounds.
For Colter Petre, an eight-year member of the program, the impact of the pandemic was less severe. Petre comes from a ranching family and secured the steer he raised in late 2019 at its birth. Petre is also raising a pig for sale at this auction, and in the past he has raised a variety of different animals for the 4-H program.
Petre said being in a ranching family is a big part of what stoked his interest in raising animals. The genetic and biological aspects of raising an animal for the best meat possible is what drives this interest for Petre. According to Petre, he has never raised a higher-quality steer than this year's animal. From October to July, the animal has gone from 755 pounds to 1,400 pounds, and Petre expects that it will have great marbling.
The animals will have to go back and forth between his home and the fair more frequently this year. Previously, the animal would remain at the fair until it is sold.
Due to the significant congestion in processing availability, there will be a lack of carcass data for analysis of the animal's meat quality. This is somewhat troubling for Petre, as his family takes great pride in producing steers with high-quality meat.
Additionally, Petre said being outside could be challenging if the showing area has green grass, which cattle love to graze on.
Despite this year's challenges, the 4-H members are excited to show off the animals they've spent so much time raising. They hope the more limited audience will be able to see the fruits of their labor and will want to pay a good price for the animals.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.