Helenans Who Served: WWII veteran who trained Army sled dogs turns 100

At Camp Rimini, Armstrong led the Army's training of 850 sled dogs and 100 pack dogs, as well as the GIs as mushers and handlers. The unit was scheduled to join the First Special Services Force (later known as the Devil's Brigade) for a mission in Norway, although those orders were canceled.

Armstrong then spent the next two years performing search and rescue using sled dogs in Newfoundland for the Air Force.

After the war, his career took him to places like New York, Georgia, Virginia and Massachusetts, before returning with his family to Helena. Armstrong retired as the Administrator of Veteran's Affairs for the State of Montana.

In 1966, his wife, Alice, bought him the first of a long line of sled dogs. That was the beginning of Armstrong's Chukchi Kennels. Chukchi is the name of the Eskimos on the eastern edge of Siberia who originally raised the Siberian Huskies that Armstrong so dearly loved for sled dog racing.

Armstrong competed in his first sled dog race in 1971, which was held at Big Sky. He was elected treasurer of the Montana Mountain Mushers Group, a post he held for the next 33 years until 2004.