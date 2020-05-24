Helenans Who Served: Vietnam War nurse Diane Carlson Evans publishes book

Just out of college and 21 years of age, her first assignment was the (burn unit) 36th Evacuation Hospital in Vung Tau, right on the South China Sea beach.

“I didn’t feel the war there as much as I did when I was transferred up north, to Pleiku, in the central highlands jungle near the Cambodian border,” she recounted. “I was with Two Corps supporting the 4th Infantry Division, in the 71st Evacuation Hospital. The war was very different there. The 4th Infantry had something like a 75 percent casualty rate.”

First Lt. Carlson was head nurse in the post-surgical unit. The patients were on respirators, blood transfusions and chest tubes, and it “was very hard to see so many young men” with such horrific wounds. They had to deal with patients dying, in addition to having to set aside dying patients in order to save the most salvageable ones.

Pleiku was only about a 10-20 minute helicopter ride from the field of action, and they came under attack many times.

“We got to know the difference between the outgoing artillery and the incoming rockets and mortars that would fly in and hit our hospital, sending shrapnel everywhere,” Carlson related.