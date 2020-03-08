Helenans Who Served: USAF Major Morgan Dolan’s uncle, stepfather are Vietnam vets

In 2009, she helped the Air Force to a runner-up placing in the Armed Forces Womens Volleyball Championships. She was then selected for the Armed Forces Conseil International du Sports Militaire (CISM) squad, which traveled the world competing against other country’s military teams.

Major Dolan has served at four military bases during her 16-year career. She started at Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) in Tacoma, Washington; and then Beale AFB (California), where she supported operations for the U-2 Reconnaissance aircraft.

Next she went to Peterson AFB (Colorado Springs), supporting operations for both Air Force cyber weapon systems and spacecraft systems. Dolan is now in the second year of her present location of Buckley AFB (Denver), supporting the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) space intelligence community. Her current AFSC is 17S – Defensive Cyber Operations Officer, developing capabilities for and support efforts to safeguard and defend DoD systems from virtual threats.

Dolan has made three deployments overseas. Aside from graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Dolan said her career highlight to date was her latest deployment in 2018.

“While overseas, I spent time in both Iraq and Kuwait which is sobering for anyone who served during or has been serving since the Gulf War,” she wrote.