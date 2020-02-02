Helenans Who Served: Olin Rossman

The movie “Black Hawk Down” immortalized the U.S. Army Ranger’s rescue mission during the Battle of Mogadishu, versus Somalian militiamen, on Oct. 3-4, 1993.
But a week earlier, in what has become known as the “Original Black Hawk Down” in Stephen James Slane’s book “Behind the Gun: Poncho’s Last Walk,” the army performed a similar, although far lesser known mission.
On Sept. 25, 1993, a Black Hawk helicopter had been shot down in the city. The ensuing rescue mission cost the lives of three Americans killed in action and three others wounded in combat. The pilot and copilot were also wounded. Among the squad leaders on that mission, was infantryman Staff Sergeant Olin Rossman, of Helena.
Rossman, a native of New York state currently employed at Fort Harrison, is a principle character in three of the book’s last four chapters. He also contributed much of the content throughout the book, which covers “The Summer of Hell” in Somalia, 1993, while authoring an entire chapter from his personal memoirs, as well.
“This started out as therapy for the main author, Steve, and I, but has ended up being a therapy project, and a project to get the word out of our missions in Somalia,” related Rossman, 53, whose role at Fort Harrison consists of Rating Veterans Service Representative (RSVR). “Outside of the Firefight on Oct. 3-4, the missions are largely unknown, yet sacrifice is the same. My portion is nicknamed ‘Original Black Hawk Down.’”
Rossman’s family moved around a lot when he was growing up, from New York to Florida. He took part in multiple sports going to school, including baseball (his favorite), basketball, soccer, cross-country and track and field.
Rossman graduated from an adult high school in 1984, Seminole State College in Florida, so he “could join the army sooner,” he said. “Two of my uncles were infantry in the Korean War, and were the inspiration to serve in the infantry. The stories they told.”
He stepped foot into Boot Camp in May 1984 at Fort McLellan, Alabama, and went on to serve 21 years in the military. After graduating from Advanced Individual Training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, his first Military Operational Specialty was wire system operator, which he “hated.”
“I reenlisted in 1988 as an 11B (infantryman) and loved it from there,” Rossman recalled.
His training was composed of Ranger School (Class 9-91), Airborne, Mountain Warfare School (Summer phase), Air Assault, Static Line Jump Master course, Battle Staff Course, and all NCO development including Advance Non-Commission Officer Course.
Rossman served overseas in Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was assigned to several units in the Army, including the 173rd and the 10th Mountain Division, out of Fort Drum. During his stint in Somalia from August to December of 1993, he served with the 10th Mountain Division.
“SSG Rossman was the squad leader for 3rd platoon of C CO, 1-87 Infantry,” according to the "Behind the Gun" chapter Blood on the Altar chronicling the Sept. 25 mission. “…SSG Rossman was viewed as one of the most competent leaders through his soldier’s eyes as well as his superiors in the Mog.”
At 0200 hours, Rossman learned that a Black Hawk was missing in the city, and that QRF (quick reaction force) was going to find them. Squad member SPC Rolando “Poncho” Carrizales was the first Humvee to arrive at the crash area at 0300, and immediately came under fire and an RPG explosion nearby.
“When Rossman arrived, he left part of the platoon further down the road making an arc type perimeter around the crash site,” the book reads, “with Poncho’s Humvee at the 12 o’clock position, and everyone else placed at their 10 o’clock on down.”
After learning that the pilots had safely escaped, it became a recovery mission, for the chopper’s three dead crew members. By the time the sun came up and three hours into the firefight, they were beginning to run low on ammunition, having consumed about 50% of their basic M60 load.
“In the center of their perimeter was a mosque … and they now had to adjust to civilians heading into morning prayer,” Slane writes.
As the unit began taking heavy fire at their 10 o’clock and 1 o’clock positions, Poncho stood to help his gunner retrieve something from their Humvee, and was knocked to ground in the midst of RPG explosions and automatic gunfire.
Rossman rushed over to apply pressure with field dressing to Poncho’s neck wound – while being sprayed with his blood – until a medic arrived. He then “jumped into the turret to man the M60, finding it difficult to operate with his hands slick” from the blood of his brother in arms.
The fight raged on furiously for another hour or so, until the remains of the Black Hawk’s crew were recovered, and the order soon came to withdraw. It was claimed that their platoon went through 22,000 7.62 rounds.
As the group returned to base and secured the route along the way, Rossman was struck with the guilt that his squad sustained 30% casualties, during five hours of intense action.
However, back at the Mog hospital, one of his injured men told the squad leader, “I’d still follow you through the gates of hell.”
After surgery, Poncho was flown home to Texas – via Germany and Walter Reed Hospital – where he spent six to seven months in recovery learning to live life as a quadriplegic.
“Out of our 40-man platoon, we had three Purple Hearts received, and two soldiers later lose their fight with PTSD demons,” Rossman recounted. “Others have had problems with alcohol and drugs, while several others have stopped all contact and basically dropped off the face of the earth.”
Rossman retired from the military in 2005, as sergeant first class, having garnered such honors as “a few Meritorious Service Medals and a few Army Commendation Medals,” he said. “But what I’m most proud of is leading men in combat.”
He has since earned three degrees obtained through courses from the American Military University; AA in Counter-Terrorism studies, BA in Homeland Security and a MBA in global business.
Rossman came to Helena in 2016. He and wife Terri have four adult children (Brent in Texas, Kris and Lindy in Florida, Kelvin in Maine) and two dogs (Lil Leo, Goldie Girl). The Rossman’s are scheduled for a transfer to a VBA position in Vermont in about a week.
“Steve and I are working with the unit historian, so we’re preserving our units’ missions that way also,” Rossman said. “We served at different times in Somalia, and Steve and Poncho went to basic together.”
Rossman believes, based on information in Slane’s book and another by Shawn Slattery, that Somalia may have indirectly been the birthplace of al-Qaeda.
“Both authors allude to the intel agencies on the ground in Mogadishu obtaining reports from the Somalies, that Arabs taught them how to shoot RPGs, when they knocked down our birds in 1993,” he said. “It puts the pieces of the puzzle together, and ties in with the beginning of Al-Shabab.”