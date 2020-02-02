Helenans Who Served: Olin Rossman

“SSG Rossman was the squad leader for 3rd platoon of C CO, 1-87 Infantry,” according to the "Behind the Gun" chapter Blood on the Altar chronicling the Sept. 25 mission. “…SSG Rossman was viewed as one of the most competent leaders through his soldier’s eyes as well as his superiors in the Mog.”

At 0200 hours, Rossman learned that a Black Hawk was missing in the city, and that QRF (quick reaction force) was going to find them. Squad member SPC Rolando “Poncho” Carrizales was the first Humvee to arrive at the crash area at 0300, and immediately came under fire and an RPG explosion nearby.

“When Rossman arrived, he left part of the platoon further down the road making an arc type perimeter around the crash site,” the book reads, “with Poncho’s Humvee at the 12 o’clock position, and everyone else placed at their 10 o’clock on down.”

After learning that the pilots had safely escaped, it became a recovery mission, for the chopper’s three dead crew members. By the time the sun came up and three hours into the firefight, they were beginning to run low on ammunition, having consumed about 50% of their basic M60 load.

“In the center of their perimeter was a mosque … and they now had to adjust to civilians heading into morning prayer,” Slane writes.