Helenans Who Served: How 'a serendipitous meeting' after World War II led to decades of marriage

When it became apparent that the ship’s crane was unable to lower a “cofferdam” to complete the repairs, according to the book “USS Mississippi, 1941-45” Lt. Jacobson discovered that the job could be done by training out Turret No. 4 and using the center gun as an emergency crane.”

Due to this incident and other battle experiences, Jacobson was awarded the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with two Bronze Stars.

The Mississippi was struck again by a kamikaze attack several months later during the Battle of Okinawa. After war’s end, Herb was discharged from the Navy as a full Lieutenant, while Joyce finished her nursing program in the spring of 1946.

“The need for registered nurses had subsequently diminished dramatically resulting in the cancelation of her commission, and although she was not needed to serve directly in the military after being conferred her diploma, Mom decided to work as a Red Cross nurse in Los Angeles,” recounted Hal. “After her tenure there the allure of Montana was too great to resist. She moved to Helena in 1948 to work at the Berg Clinic.”