Helenans Who Served: How 'a serendipitous meeting' after World War II led to decades of marriage

HELENA -- “The indescribable tragedies, deaths, anguish and destruction brought on by World War II and experienced by millions of Americans will forever linger and should always be remembered,” wrote Hal Jacobson, when recounting the meeting of his parents after the war.
“In addition to the horrific human suffering which occurred during this time were the countless stories where millions of Americans whose commitment to the war effort would chart unexpected changes to their lives after the war ended.”
One of those stories entails the convergent circumstances of how Herb and Joyce Jacobson met.
Herb Jacobson was raised in Lambert, Montana. He graduated from Montana State College in 1940 with a degree in architectural engineering. In early 1942, Herb enlisted in the US Navy, attending Officer Training School at Harvard University.
He was commissioned as a Navy Ensign, prior to reporting for sea duty on the battleship USS Mississippi, twin sister to the USS Missouri. Herb went on to participate in the battles of Gilbert and Marshall Islands, Leyte Gulf, Surigao Straight and Okinawa, aboard the Mississippi.
In the meantime, Joyce Baker, who graduated from Thompson Falls High, was accepted into the Cadet Nurse Program at Saint Mary’s Nursing program in Rochester, Minnesota, in 1943.
“This government program was established to produce registered nurses to help address the dire need for nurses,” Hal wrote. “There was a contractual arrangement involved in this program: The government would pay for the schooling in exchange for the student nurse agreeing to serve as either a second lieutenant in the army or an ensign in the navy upon graduation.
“Mom eagerly signed up for this three year program.”
Back at the Pacific Theater of Operations, the USS Mississippi and Lieutenant (JG) Jacobson survived two different kamikaze attacks.
“While attending college, Dad had worked as a union journeyman carpenter,” Hal related. “His carpentry skills coupled with his degree lead him to being promoted to second in command of the construction and repair division of (the USS Mississippi).
“On more than one occasion his building experience and education were put to use. One especially notable incident involved a kamikaze crashing into the ship directly next to his battle station.”
The attack took place off the island of Luzon in January 1945, killing 26 men and wounding 63 others.
“Dad’s immediate responsibility was to design and oversee the temporary repairs to the collateral damage incurred by the attack so the ship could remain seaworthy,” Hal explained.
When it became apparent that the ship’s crane was unable to lower a “cofferdam” to complete the repairs, according to the book “USS Mississippi, 1941-45” Lt. Jacobson discovered that the job could be done by training out Turret No. 4 and using the center gun as an emergency crane.”
Due to this incident and other battle experiences, Jacobson was awarded the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with two Bronze Stars.
The Mississippi was struck again by a kamikaze attack several months later during the Battle of Okinawa. After war’s end, Herb was discharged from the Navy as a full Lieutenant, while Joyce finished her nursing program in the spring of 1946.
“The need for registered nurses had subsequently diminished dramatically resulting in the cancelation of her commission, and although she was not needed to serve directly in the military after being conferred her diploma, Mom decided to work as a Red Cross nurse in Los Angeles,” recounted Hal. “After her tenure there the allure of Montana was too great to resist. She moved to Helena in 1948 to work at the Berg Clinic.”
Herb also chose to return to the Treasure State to “jumpstart” his architectural career. Understanding there were no opportunities in eastern Montana, Hal said his father arbitrarily selected the Capital City, where the Montana Lumberman’s Association offered him a job as an architect.
“A skiing accident Dad experienced at the MacDonald Pass downhill ski hill in 1949 resulted in a broken ankle forcing him to find medical treatment at the Berg Clinic,” Hal related. “You guessed it - Dad met Mom.
“His accident turned out to be a serendipitous meeting which resulted in their 1950 wedding. Their story is, in many ways, simple and common, but illustrative of how the war charted the course of our parents’ lives.”
In 1957, Herb partnered with Sig Berg and formed the firm Berg and Jacobson. After Berg’s retirement, he continued the practice with various partners, while designing numerous buildings locally and throughout the state.
The Jacobson’s parented four children – Hal, Jan, Garth and Heidi – and remained together until Herb’s passing in 1995. Joyce, 94, continues to reside in Helena.
Typical of most of our “Greatest Generation,” Herb Jacobson never talked about his commendation or other service awards.
“It was only after his passing in 1995 that I discovered a letter from the Navy that documented the award of the two Bronze Stars,” Hal wrote.
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 594-2878 or email curt52synness@gmail.com.