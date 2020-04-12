Helenans Who Served: Greg Thornquist, legion baseball GM, sailed half the globe

Thornquist’s first cruise deployed for nine months, to the Indian Ocean, with stops in Australia, Africa and the island of Diego Garcia. Next came a four-month Mediterranean cruise, coming to port in Spain, Italy, Romania and Turkey. On their return to Norfolk, they went through the Suez Canal.

“Among my duties were maintaining the missile launchers, along with conducting shipboard maintenance and storage of the small arms weapons,” recalled Thornquist.

He spent a considerable amount of time maintaining the exterior to the launchers as well – where he became acquainted with a “knuckle-buster” chipping paint – since saltwater is not a friend of metal surfaces.

Thornquist described the highlight of his service as “Having the opportunity to experience diverse cultures and visit many beautiful places.”

Having attained the rank of Gunner’s Mate Missiles 3rd Class, after his discharge he attended Northern Colorado University. But he returned to Billings before graduating, in order to take over his dad's property tax consulting business while his father battled his second bout of cancer.

Thornquist relocated to Helena in 1996, when he was appointed to the Montana State Tax Appeal Board by former Gov. Marc Racicot. He spent 11 years on the tax appeal board.