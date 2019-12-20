A trio of Helena residents who got stranded in the backcountry for two nights without food, water or heat thought they had seen their last Christmas.
“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” Sandra Hyer said from her hospital bed Thursday.
On Sunday afternoon, Hyer, Eldon Hochstetler and Jeff Purdy were looking for a Christmas tree along an unmaintained spur road off of Nevada Creek Road about 12 miles north of Avon when their Ford F-150 got stuck in about 12 to 16 inches of snow. The windows on the camper in the back of the truck were broken, Hyer said, so they all huddled together on the single bench seat in the cab to keep warm.
They kept the engine running until they ran out of gas. They tried to build a campfire but all of the wood they could find was too green, Hyer said, so they ended up burning toilet paper doused in baby oil for the little bit of heat it provided.
“That lasted about an hour, but it was still something,” she said.
They were wearing coats but were not dressed for the freezing temperatures because it was sunny when they left Sunday afternoon, Hyer said, so the three of them ended up sharing two sleeping bags.
As they waited without food, water, heat or even light, Hyer said, they talked about how “we were going to die, and that we weren’t going to see Christmas.”
Without a cellphone to call for help and not another soul in sight, they decided Tuesday afternoon that they would have to go looking for help if they were going to survive.
“We were all pretty thirsty and everything,” she said, adding that none of them were getting any sleep.
One of the men started walking toward Highway 141 and the other left a couple of hours later, and Hyer ventured out about two hours after that.
“I kept falling down because my legs are weak,” Hyer said, adding that she injured her ankle in the process.
One of the men eventually made it to a ranch about five miles down the road, where a ranch hand took him inside and notified authorities. Emergency responders found the other man about three miles from the pickup and Hyer about a mile and a half away from the vehicle, said Trooper Mark Knutson of the Montana Highway Patrol.
All of them were suffering from exposure and taken to St. Peter’s Health in Helena, Knutson said. Hyer was transported by helicopter and the other two by ground ambulance.
Hyer and Hochstetler are still recovering in the hospital, and Purdy has been released.
As for their vehicle, Knutson said, “That truck may end up being there until spring because of where it is.”
Knutson said anyone venturing into the backcountry should take basic survival supplies like food, water and a way to stay warm. He also recommended that people complete winter survival training before putting themselves in that situation.
Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said it's important to be prepared for the conditions and to stay off unmaintained roads in vehicles that are not equipped for them.
"Luckily, everything turned out in the end," he said.
