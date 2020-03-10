Helenans spend days holed up on cruise ship carrying coronavirus patients

“Once the captain was given the OK to tell us we were not surprised,” Helen wrote during an interview over Facebook Messenger Monday. “People seemed frustrated that the CDC/powers that be didn’t give our Captain permission to speak about it.”

Helen said she and her husband were not among those tested for the disease, but they must undergo testing once they get back on land. They are not showing any symptoms, she said.

Although passengers in inside cabins have been allowed to use common areas as long as they stay several feet away from each other, the Curtises were asked to stay in their stateroom.

“We have a balcony room so we could get outside whenever we wanted,” Helen wrote.

Each day they receive lunch and dinner menus that usually offer only two options each, Helen said. They place their orders on forms left outside their door by 8 a.m. each morning, and their meals are left on trays in the hallway by crew members who knock on the door and then leave.

Helen said they can also order items such as coffee, cookies and alcohol from room service and toiletries from the customer service staff.

All passengers were given face masks and instructed to use them every time they open the door, she said.