Helenans in Service: Helena-area father, son soldiers partake in military ceremony in Poland

The father described the happenings as perhaps the highlight of his military career.
The son related that he was shocked when he saw one of his role models show up for the ceremony.
The event, which took place in Bulgaria on Friday, was the promotion of the U.S. Army’s Brayden Denman from private 1st class to specialist. The promotion was presented to him by his father, Sgt. 1st Class John Proulx. Both are Helena-area natives, deployed to Eastern Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.
Specialist Denman is part of the sniper team with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 1st Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, out of Fort Hood, Texas.
U.S. Army Reserve SG1 Class Proulx, is the noncommissioned officer in charge of the future operations section with the 652nd Regional Support Group, from Helena. The 652nd RSG is responsible for running 11 base camps throughout Poland. He made the trip from the army base camp in Powidz, Poland, to Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, for the surprise appearance at Denman’s promotion.
“Starting the night before, the closer it got to the ceremony, the more excited I got,” recounted Proulx, in a telephone interview on Friday. “That 300 kilometers was the longest trip of my life, time really slowed down once we landed in Bulgaria. To be able to put that new rank on Brayden’s chest, is one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had.”
Denman said he “had no clue” his dad was going to show up for the event.
“I’m just extremely happy that he was there,” he said during the same phone call.
Proulx, 39, grew up in East Helena, and graduated from Helena High in 1999. He then enlisted in the Army, serving four years of active duty. After returning home, Proulx joined the Army Reserves in 2005. He first met Brayden while courting his mother, Roxanna Darling-Proulx.
Proulx attained an engineering degree from Carroll College in 2013, and is employed by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, in the air quality bureau.
Denman, 20, graduated from Capital High in 2018, where he competed in football, power lifting and track and field. He enlisted in the service shortly after high school, followed by basic training in Fort Benning, Georgia.
At Fort Hood, Denman qualified for HHC sniper section, which he described as being a combination of physical fitness and mental capabilities.
As for Friday’s rendezvous between father and son, Proulx related the event was set into motion after he learned of Denman’s promotion.
“I was at his ‘Turning Blue’ (pre-basic graduation) at Fort Benning, and then later on we learned that we’d both be in the same theater within a month of each other,” Proulx said.
According to Army Reserve Master Sgt. Ryan Matson, the two men “ran into each other for a moment during pre-mobilization training at Fort Hood, before both headed out in support of Atlantic Resolve,” but had not seen the other since that time.
“When I heard about the promotion, MSG Matson got in touch with Brayden’s leadership, and we made it (his attendance there) happen,” recounted Proulx. “It was a pretty special moment, one of the few times in your career that matters most. And his mom and his little brother got to watch the ceremony on Messenger.
“Roxanna has been there for most of mine (promotions), she has watched me leave for up to a year, and then watched her son leave to become a man. She’s put up with more than most, and really deserved to be there.”
Denman said that as a role model, his dad taught him that “if you do a job, do it to the best of your abilities,” to never not give it 110%.
“This was a special growing-up moment for Brayden, when teenagers are called up to a leadership role,” Proulx explained, “transitioning from being told what to do, to telling others what to do. It’s a crucial part of a young soldier’s life … learning to be effective leaders.”
So does Denman have any goals for a 20-year military career?
“I’m not sure yet, I’ll make the most of this for the time being,” he said. “I know I love the Army, it’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever done … I might possibly make a career out of it.”
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 594-2878, or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR.