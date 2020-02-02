Helenans in Service: Helena-area father, son soldiers partake in military ceremony in Poland

According to Army Reserve Master Sgt. Ryan Matson, the two men “ran into each other for a moment during pre-mobilization training at Fort Hood, before both headed out in support of Atlantic Resolve,” but had not seen the other since that time.

“When I heard about the promotion, MSG Matson got in touch with Brayden’s leadership, and we made it (his attendance there) happen,” recounted Proulx. “It was a pretty special moment, one of the few times in your career that matters most. And his mom and his little brother got to watch the ceremony on Messenger.

“Roxanna has been there for most of mine (promotions), she has watched me leave for up to a year, and then watched her son leave to become a man. She’s put up with more than most, and really deserved to be there.”

Denman said that as a role model, his dad taught him that “if you do a job, do it to the best of your abilities,” to never not give it 110%.

“This was a special growing-up moment for Brayden, when teenagers are called up to a leadership role,” Proulx explained, “transitioning from being told what to do, to telling others what to do. It’s a crucial part of a young soldier’s life … learning to be effective leaders.”

So does Denman have any goals for a 20-year military career?

“I’m not sure yet, I’ll make the most of this for the time being,” he said. “I know I love the Army, it’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever done … I might possibly make a career out of it.”

