Helenans help secure food and medical equipment in war-torn Ukraine

During her second humanitarian trip to Ukraine in less than a year, Valerie Hellermann of Helena said she was struck by the way people have learned to live with war.

“There’s a certain normalcy that develops,” she said. “Sirens rang and people just go into shelters and then they come out and finish what they were doing.”

A former registered nurse and the director of international aid organization Hands On Global based in Helena, Hellermann spent about three weeks in Ukraine in March before returning to the war-torn country Nov. 30-Dec. 13 with local photographer and videographer Jeanie Warden. Hellermann and her team, including Hands On Global board member and nurse Lily Schroeder from Seattle, Washington, spent the latest trip delivering complex medical orthopedic equipment for victims of violence and helping an orphanage get needed food and medications.

Hellermann, 72, and Warden, 42, flew into Bucharest, Romania, and crossed into Ukraine near the Romanian town of Siret about a seven hours’ drive away. For about 18 miles on both sides of the border, the streets were lined with trucks that were possibly loaded with military supplies and grains.

“Nobody could tell us for sure” what was in them, Warden said.

Hellermann and Warden spent much of their time in and around Chernivtsi, Ukraine, near where the orphanage is located, and they returned to Siret on the other side of the border every night.

Hellermann said the population of the orphanage grew from 10 to 51 kids, most of them developmentally disabled, after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and children fled from the bombs, missiles and active shooting on the front lines of the war.

However, she said “the public health system has not caught up with funding for 51 kids. The funding is for 10 kids.”

Warden said the orphanage showed a side of war that many people don’t see.

“We think about losing homes and lives, but the displacement of humans is also a big component of war,” she said.

Through a deal with a grocery store near the orphanage, Hellermann and her team were able to secure three months’ worth of supplemental food for the children. Helena Air Force veteran Jan Hernandez, who spent about three weeks helping orphans in and around Zhytomyr Oblast in northern Ukraine in the fall, donated the funds used to purchase a significant portion of the food.

Hellermann and her team were also able to secure a large gasoline-powered generator for the orphanage, enabling the children to have heat and electricity 24/7. With below-freezing temperatures and an average relative humidity of 85% in December, the electricity is on for three hours and off for three hours for those without generators because of the damage to the power grid caused by Russian attacks.

“It takes three hours when you turn (the heat) back on to even start to get warm again,” Hellermann said.

Even those with generators fear that they might not be able to find fuel for them, she said. Although gasoline was not too hard to find, diesel fuel was scarce because so much of it is being used by the military and humanitarian organizations.

“The civilian population just has to wait,” she said.

Hellermann said nongovernmental organizations have set up several warming centers around Chernivtsi to keep people from freezing, and busloads of children were being evacuated to Romania and Poland while she was there.

“Parents are turning their kids over to people they don’t know, trusting that they’ll be OK,” she said.

Hellermann said driving through the city with no traffic signals or streetlights at night was terrifying.

“You would see police with flashlights directing traffic,” she said.

Hellermann said she and her team were also able to get 300 pounds of recycled complex orthopedic equipment into the hands of a military surgeon, a civilian trauma surgeon and a pediatric trauma surgeon. They had planned on delivering the supplies to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv themselves, she said, but “we were told that the road was really dangerous.”

Instead, she said they worked with a covert team that delivers medical supplies to those who need them. Hellermann's group was instructed to meet one of the team members on a street corner and given a license plate number, a vehicle description and a password, she said.

“Apparently there’s fear that there are a lot of Russian spies around,” she said. “It’s kind of like playing the spy game.”

While the death toll of the war is getting plenty of media attention, Hellermann said she’s not sure if people in the United States understand the magnitude of the injuries suffered in Ukraine.

“Ukraine is going to be a country of amputees and disabled people, along with the PTSD that’s going to come from this,” she said.

As more Ukrainians flee to Chernivtsi from areas that have been hit harder by bombs and missiles, Hellermann said, many fear that the city will become a target for Russian forces.

“They feel like Russia has no respect for civilians,” she said. “ … There’s this pervasive feeling of uncertainty, and everyone that we talked to said they don’t sleep well at night.”

The threat of a nuclear war is also a major concern in Ukraine, Hellermann said.

“Everyone talks about it,” she said. “It’s really scary. That scared me because then it’s a global issue.”

Although she returned home safely to Helena just last week, Hellermann is already talking about a possible return trip to Ukraine.

“We are looking at going back in February to bring more supplies,” she said.

And Warden said she would not hesitate to join.

“I’d go back with her in a heartbeat if she had another mission that had to be documented,” Warden said.

Warden plans to produce a documentary about Hellermann and Hands On Global that will be aired on Helena Civic Television, where she works as a videographer, producer and editor. She said she is not sure when the film will be finished.

To donate to Hands On Global, go to: http://handsonglobal.org/donate/.

Helena resident Jeanie Warden's photos from Ukraine