Helenans encouraged to leave holiday lights on after season ends to honor frontline workers

In an effort to encourage and honor those serving on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, several local businesses and organizations including Downtown Helena, Inc. and the Helena Education Foundation are asking Helena-area residents to keep their holidays lights on after the season ends.

"For the months of January and February, we are asking Helena residents to join in this collaborative effort by leaving their holiday lights up and on each evening," a statement from the group says. "While our days in January and February can be short on daylight, this simple gesture will help light up our community and remind our local heroes of our collective appreciation for their life-saving efforts. Whether in caring for patients or keeping supply lines open and grocery store shelves stocked, these selfless professionals continue to give their best each day for our community. At the end of a long day, we hope that these lights and gestures of gratitude will be ever-present reminders of how Helena values all that they do."