Helenan's abdication of Miss Montana title 50 years ago helped bring about change

The Gazette reported that the pageant was an “exact replica of the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City,” with the three competitions, event promenades by the Rocky Mountain College Stage Band, and the announcement of the five finalists.

Huppe made the paper several times in June before the news of her abdication the following month.

“Political Views Cause Miss Montana to Resign,” the IR headline of July 17 stated. Huppe told the AP that she resigned her title, “because my beliefs and what the national association wanted out of me could not coincide.”

The Billings Jaycees immediately announced that the first runner-up in the contest, Jane Opp of Billings, would take over as Miss Montana.

“I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but it was a matter of personal beliefs and I couldn’t go against them,” Huppe said, adding that her immediate plans were to look for a job, spend some time at the family cattle ranch near Ronan and then attend the University of Montana in the fall.

“She was one of six editors of a ‘free press’ publication ‘The Paper Tiger,’ which she said was designed to be a forum for free expression,” according to an AP story on July 19. “And she participated in the Vietnam War ‘moratoriums’ the year before.