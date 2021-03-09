Helena YWCA names Health Officer Drenda Niemann as Woman of the Year

Prior to this past year, not many people could name Lewis and Clark County's health officer, but it was not long into the global health pandemic that Drenda Niemann became a household name locally.
Niemann's leadership throughout the COVID-19 outbreak has netted her Helena YWCA's Woman of the Year award to be presented at the annual Salute to Women Awards Luncheon on Thursday at noon.
Also set to receive awards are former Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Susan Good Geise; single mother and nursing student Michelle Bright; local philanthropist and former Capital High School Valedictorian Nikki MacMillan; and Helena High School graduate Emma Niederstadt.
The annual awards luncheon "honors Helena women whose public actions and personal triumphs demonstrate a commitment" to the missions of the local organizations that put on the event, the American Business Women's Association Big Sky Chapter, Soroptimist International of Helena and Helena YWCA, according to a press release announcing the award recipients.
"What our public health officials had to face this year really demonstrated their commitment," Helena YWCA Executive Director Jenifer Gursky said in an interview. "And Drenda has built a culture of collaboration with her team in order to weather this period."
Gursky said Niemann's determination to better herself and her mentoring of other women in her department were clear in the nomination letter.
"At a workplace composed primarily of women, Drenda’s leadership is a positive example to her staff of how to lead with passion, knowledge, and vulnerability," Lewis and Clark Public Health's CONNECT Referral Coordinator Julie Bir wrote in her letter nominating Niemann. "Drenda’s demeanor remains calm and composed, even with the stress and anxiety of those around her. She possesses strong emotional intelligence and a genuine care for her staff. And when needed, Drenda can be assertive to advocate for an idea that would benefit her staff and the community. While unfortunately many health departments in Montana saw increased employee turnover in this time of COVID-19, the turnover at Lewis and Clark Public Health has been minimal because staff feel supported by our leadership."
Niemann credited much of her leadership skills to her nearly 20-year military career. She is a Major in the Montana Air National Guard and was deployed to Kuwait in 2003.
She said had it not been for her time in the National Guard, "I don't think I would have nearly the same effectiveness in my leadership skills."
The common belief that the military is rigid and has no need for free thinkers is not true, she said.
"We are taught to listen, to be creative and innovative," Niemann said. "Only together do we have the solution to the problem. So I come to work every day knowing I don't have all the answers."
She said she does not go out of her way to treat the women in her department differently, but by making sure every employee is happy and feels supported, Lewis and Clark Public Health can better serve the community.
"I try to take every opportunity to highlight great work whether it's from a female or male employee," Niemann said. "I work with employees to really hone in on their strengths, their inner spark and go after it. Women don't always get that attention in the work place."
During a time when the local health department has seen increased scrutiny over its authority and a deluge of social media mud slinging, Niemann and her team have stayed the course, "making difficult decisions to protect the citizens of this community," as LCPH Home Visiting Supervisor Mary Pierce put it in Niemann's nomination letter.
"We've definitely had to row our boat through storm water," Niemann said of the last year. "Those hard times I survived in my life are helping me through this hard time."
But she said she, like anyone else, has also had to rely on the help of those around her, and she hopes young Lewis and Clark County women learn from that.
"We have to rely on the people around us," Niemann said. "You have to look up and look around you for the people who are going to walk with you."
When Geise was surprised with the Salute to Women's Woman of Achievement award, she said she was "gobsmacked."
"I've always been the least qualified person in the room," she said, comparing much of her political career to "a sand lot kid playing catch getting asked to pitch in the World Series."
She said through hard work and determination, she was able to make the most of the opportunities afforded to her.
"And that I have been able to help some women along the way is a great joy in my life," Geise said. "That is very gratifying."
Her nomination letter was penned by her county government colleagues.
"A recurring theme when talking with peers, colleagues, and family about Susan is that she is a woman of conviction who is tenacious in her pursuit of causes that provide opportunity and dignity for all and promote justice, freedom, and truth," the letter reads. "She was a role model for how political leaders of all parties could work together with respect to accomplish what was right for the people she served."
When asked if she had any advice for the next generation of women politicians, she said "if you doubt anything about yourself, doubt your limits," a phrase she said she stole from a refrigerator magnet.
"I've had so many opportunities to serve in my life, and I'm still grateful for those," Geise said.
Also being honored during the luncheon are Bright, a single mother who is realizing her dream of going back to school to earn her nursing degree; MacMillan, who raised more than $4,000 for Intermountain Children's Home by designing and decorating table-top trees for the Festival of Trees; and Niederstadt, who previously worked with youth groups as a climbing instructor at Stonetree Climbing Center.