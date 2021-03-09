Helena YWCA names Health Officer Drenda Niemann as Woman of the Year

She said she does not go out of her way to treat the women in her department differently, but by making sure every employee is happy and feels supported, Lewis and Clark Public Health can better serve the community.

"I try to take every opportunity to highlight great work whether it's from a female or male employee," Niemann said. "I work with employees to really hone in on their strengths, their inner spark and go after it. Women don't always get that attention in the work place."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During a time when the local health department has seen increased scrutiny over its authority and a deluge of social media mud slinging, Niemann and her team have stayed the course, "making difficult decisions to protect the citizens of this community," as LCPH Home Visiting Supervisor Mary Pierce put it in Niemann's nomination letter.

"We've definitely had to row our boat through storm water," Niemann said of the last year. "Those hard times I survived in my life are helping me through this hard time."

But she said she, like anyone else, has also had to rely on the help of those around her, and she hopes young Lewis and Clark County women learn from that.

"We have to rely on the people around us," Niemann said. "You have to look up and look around you for the people who are going to walk with you."