Helena women's shelter reports COVID-19 outbreak
Helena women's shelter reports COVID-19 outbreak

YWCA of Helena building

The YWCA of Helena brick building on Park Avenue. 

 Al Knauber

YWCA of Helena announced Wednesday that it has six confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its residents and staff.

The cases triggered a response plan adopted more than six months ago that calls for "off-site isolation, quarantine plans and shelter-wide testing," according to a statement from the women's shelter. 

“Keeping our residents COVID-free is essential to their continued recovery, ability to work, and care for their children," YWCA of Helena Executive Director Jenifer Gursky said in the statement. "I’m thankful we had time to create a response plan before the virus hit a local shelter.”

Women and children in the care of the YWCA are all being served by uninfected staff and medical providers, the statement says.

"Women and children are currently in three different locations, none requiring medical care at this time, and staff implemented a rotating schedule for on-site care," the statement says. 

Residents share common areas such as bathrooms and a kitchen.

The statement says that since the beginning of the public health emergency, YWCA of Helena has adopted the following precautions and preventative measures: virtual mental health care support, meal delivery to decrease common area traffic, masks for everyone in the building, and extra cleaning support.

"YWCA Helena and Lewis and Clark Public Health are in frequent communication," the statement reads. "In partnership with LCPH, all staff and residents will be tested on a weekly basis until no new cases occur at the shelter."

Gursky added that if community members would like to help, they are asking for funds to provide ready-made meals, and that "financial donations are the most flexible in their response efforts."

