Helena Women's March rallies voters despite snowstorm

"As a first-time voter, a first-year adult and the first person in my family to have COVID-19, this is everything," Thomas said during her speech. "The Affordable Care Act is a safety net that Americans need, and health care should always have been a right."

Helena resident Akilah Lane said she hopes the rally inspires others to voice their concerns by voting.

"Not everyone wants to march. Not everyone wants to speak at rallies. Not everyone is political," Lane said in an interview. "But nonetheless I think everyone has an opinion about the way the country is being run one way or another, and voting is one way to privately act in line with your opinions."

Following the speeches, the group staged a mock arrest of GOP members, including Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

Then a trumpet and a saxophone player led the attendees on a march to Daines' Last Chance Gulch office and back to the park.

Along the route, Helena resident Katie Knight said the solidarity of the event was energizing.

"I feel way better than I did before I came," Knight said. "When I'm here with a community of people who are activated and concerned, then I have more strength to go on."