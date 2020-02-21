Helena women honored for work with nonprofits

Attorney Sara Berg received the YWCA Woman of the Year Award Wednesday at her firm Browning, Kaleczyk, Berry & Hoven. Berg, who specializes in civil defense litigation and family law, was recognized as an 18-year pro bono volunteer with Montana Legal Services Association. The association provides free civil legal aid to low income individuals with several of her cases involving domestic violence.

On Thursday Laura Fix from Island Liquor received the Woman of Achievement Award. Fix was honored for her work as a business owner as well as her dedication to many nonprofits, often through donations of wine to be auctioned off or for tastings. Fix has donated to Westmont Wall of Wine, Good Samaritan Style Show, the Myrna Loy, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies and many more. Not only does she not charge for the wine and other items provided for the tasting events, but she also pays staff to work the event and helps in set up and clean up afterwards, according to her nomination.