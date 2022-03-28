Helena woman's group helps family leave Ukraine for Norway to aid ailing child

Editor's note: The Helena Independent Record has been receiving daily emails from Valerie Hellermann of Helena, who is executive director with Hands On Global and now helping Ukrainian refugees. She is among the members of Hands on Global who traveled to Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border, to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Portions of this email have been edited for clarity.

Today we went to a small village outside (Chernivtsi), there are many refugees there.

We worked in a very small hospital/clinic and saw over 75 patients.

The highlight was meeting a young boy, 51/2 years old, with a congenital heart condition. He had cyanosis lips and diaphoretic on exertion.

Our doctor examined him and heard a very loud murmur. His parents said he was scheduled to have surgery in Kyiv. Of course, now with the war, it is not going to happen and probably not for a very long time.

So we had a quick team meeting and decided we could help the family go to Norway for surgery as they have an open door now for Ukrainian refugees and excellent free health care.

Lina is working on the arrangements. We discussed this option with the family and told them we would take them with us across the border into Romania.

They were ready with their three kids in two hours. Already refugees from their home town, there was not much to (get) ready.

We were concerned that the father who is in his late 30s would not able to leave Ukraine. There is a mandate that men between the ages of 18 thru 60 cannot leave the country. They must remain and fight.

So we had a plan and brought them to the border with us and all the medical documents. Khalil, one of our doctors, and Oleg, our translator, handled the border control and after a long wait (they) allowed us to all cross.

We were so relieved, we were all in tears.

Then we called Refugee4refugees and arranged a safe room for the family in their transit center. Now phone calls to Norway...

Valerie Hellermann

Executive director

Hands On Global

