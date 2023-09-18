Editor’s note: This is the third email the Independent Record has received from Hands On Global Executive Director Valerie Hellermann of Helena, who is delivering medical aid and offering comfort to people in Ukraine and Syrian refugees living in Hatay,Turkey (Turkiye), on the Syrian/Turkey border. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, killing nearly 55,000 people and leaving 1.5 million homeless.

She is making her fourth trip overseas to areas in need since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. She left Helena on Sept. 4 and plans to spend five weeks overseas. She started this trip in Ukraine, but was rerouted to Turkey to set up a mobile clinic. She apparently is back in Ukraine. This email from Hellermann arrived 1:09 p.m. Sunday.

Imagine having severe physical disabilities and because of the invasion you are making the decision to leave family and country with the likelihood you may never see them again.

Crossing the border from Poland into Ukraine we met Lucas (lives in Poland near German border), Paulina (Ukrainian living in Poland) and Matin (from Warsaw) who have been organizing transportation of severely disabled adults by ambulance or bus from Ukraine to Hanover, Germany.

They are just 3 people who saw a need. They have facilitated 20 trips and the transporting of over 300 people.

They invited us to join them to help prepare these adults to go by a Greyhound-size bus 15 hours to Hanover, Germany. These adults came by cars and vans from all over Ukraine, meeting the bus at the Lviv central train station.

The bus had space for 8 people laying down double-stacked and 20 people in seats. No bathroom. There were 4 assistants accompanying them. Family cannot go.

The people laying down were paralyzed in varying degrees. We spoke with several of the people on the bus using Google translate. They smiled at our attempt to speak Ukrainian.

A supremely human moment where we couldn’t speak each others language but we understood with a touch and a smile.

They will be staying in facilities with 24-hour care, including medical and physical therapy. They will not be asked to leave the facility after the war is over.

A group called PTAHA, who are 24 hour a day volunteers at the train station, helped move these adults from wheelchairs and gurneys onto the bus. These volunteers provide help to anyone coming to the train station with medical or psychological needs.

A transient meeting at the border gave us an opportunity to see other extraordinary ways people are helping people.

Signing off from Lviv: Merita and Tama.

For more on Hands On Global, go to https://www.facebook.com/handsonglobal/