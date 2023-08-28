A Helena woman will return overseas next week for missions that involve the people of Ukraine and Syrian refugees.

Valerie Hellermann, executive director of Hands On Global, will leave Sept. 4 and be gone for five weeks.

Hellerman said she will meet up with the team of her nonprofit group and attend a conference in the United Kingdom with international partners to discuss the current situation in Ukraine.

From there she will go into Ukraine and drop off orthopedic supplies to doctors in Lviv and then go to Turkey to work with Syrian refugees at Hatay, Turkey, on the Turkey/Syrian border. She plans to drop off supplies that will be used by Syrians in 13 refugee camps.

She said there are plans to have a mobile ob-gyn and a pediatric clinic.

“There’s apparently a lot of sick kids,” she said.

The 71-year-old Hellermann, who turns 72 on Sept. 7, said she was nervous about the trip to Ukraine because of the bombing.

She said she and her team will personally drop off the medical supplies to doctors in Lviv. She said she scuttled plans to make it an educational trip for other surgeons because of the heightened danger.

Hellermann said the length of this trip is similar to trips she has taken before.

“It’s long, it’s hard, I don’t like being away that long, but it takes a while to set clinics up,” the former nurse said.

Hellermann notes Syria has been in a civil war for more than a decade. She said a earthquake struck in February.

Her friends “on the ground” tell her it will be 10 years until things are back to normal.

She said she has assembled a team of 14, including doctors, nurses and three support personnel.

This will be Hellermann’s fourth trip overseas to help the people of Ukraine.

She said Monday in a telephone interview that colleagues have told her there are a lot of injuries there right now. She said she will likely return in January, noting February will be the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hellermann said she plans on blogging about her trip.

Hands on Global Inc., a nonprofit, primarily provides basic health care to underserved and refugee communities in remote locations.

To donate to Hands on Global, go to: https://handsonglobal.org/donate/