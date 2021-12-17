 Skip to main content
Helena woman suffers minor injuries after driving into train

A 40-year-old Helena woman suffered minor injuries after driving into a moving train Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred at 6:35 p.m. at the train crossing on North Montana Avenue, the Helena Police Department reported.

The woman initially stopped at the tracks and told police she looked down at her cellphone and didn’t realize she had gone through the crossing arm before hitting the train.

She was not transported to the hospital.

The woman was cited for a crossing arm violation and cellphone violation and referred to Helena Municipal Court.

