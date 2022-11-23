Helena woman returning to Ukraine with local videographer

After spending nearly a month offering aid and comfort to people in Ukraine, a Helena woman is returning to the war-torn country and taking a local photographer and videographer with her.

“I’m terrified,” said Valerie Hellermann, director of Hands On Global in Helena. “ … This time I have a lot of anxiety, but we’re doing it.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, prompting millions of people to seek safety outside Ukraine in what has been called the biggest movement of refugees within Europe since World War II.

Along with other Hands on Global members from other parts of the United States and the world, Hellermann left March 8 and returned to Helena April 1 to establish a medical relief team providing primary care and wound care to those fleeing the conflict. A former registered nurse, Hellermann and other members of her team were stationed in Romania but crossed into Ukraine six days each week and spent the seventh day restocking medication.

At one point, there was a major air strike about 75 miles away.

“I can tell you the first air raid drill was a little startling,” she recalled after her first trip. “We were in the middle of the clinic, heard the sirens and someone said ‘Drop everything and get down to the shelter.’”

Hellermann plans to leave Helena on Nov. 30 for her next 15-day trip to Ukraine. This time, she and her team will be delivering complex orthopedic equipment for victims of violence and helping an orphanage get needed food and medications.

“Bomb blast injuries are horrific, and if you don’t have the equipment to save a limb, it gets amputated,” she said. “That’s a lifelong injury for someone.”

Hellermann will be accompanied by another nurse from out of the area and Jeanie Warden, a local photographer and videographer who works for Helena Civic Television. Warden will be documenting the trip for the public and for Washington state-based SIGN Fracture Care International, which is providing the recycled orthopedic equipment that will be delivered to those who have been injured.

Warden said she has taken videos in Cyprus and Taiwan in the past, “but nothing where you’re delivering medical supplies because it’s a conflict zone.” She said she hopes her work will help educate the Helena community and beyond about the work Hellermann is doing to help people on the other side of the world.

“Going over there and actually documenting what she’s doing is nerve-wracking for sure,” she said. “It’s exciting. I’m eager to go.”

Warden has been friends with Hellermann for several years and owns an apartment building that housed several of the Afghan refugees who were brought to Helena by Hands On Global last winter.

The Helena organization also has members from as far away as Norway, Denmark, Germany and Brazil, Hellermann said.

“When we work in refugee camps, you meet people you work with and keep each other’s numbers,” she said. “ … It’s a pretty small network of humanitarian workers.”

To donate to Hands on Global, go to: http://handsonglobal.org/donate/.