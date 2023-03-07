A woman from a Helena-based charity said she is en route once again to war-torn Ukraine to provide medical aid.

Valerie Hellermann said in an email Monday night that Hands on Global has a team of five planning to meet in Budapest, Hungary. She departed Tuesday.

They will be met by a Ukrainian driver and taken to the Slovakia -Ukraine border and cross there, she said.

“We are delivering trauma equipment and limb-saving orthopedic hardware to four trauma surgeons at four trauma hospitals,” Hellermann said in an email. “We will be doing some wound care clinics at two trauma hospitals.”

She said she received six boxes on Monday, which she said was the last delivery of supplies.

“I spent the day packing and repacking four-50 lb bags from me alone,” Hellermann said, adding she hoped the airline would waive some of the shipping costs.

Helena-based Hands On Global Inc. provides basic health care, mostly in remote underserved areas and refugee camps.

This is Hellermann’s third trip to the region since the Russians invaded Ukraine in February 2022, spending several weeks there in March 2022 and again in December. She said this March trip would be for 3-and-a-half weeks.

In January, she told Hometown Helena, a grassroots civic group, that the equipment Hands On Global is bringing to Ukraine is “critical” to saving limbs.

For more on Hands on Global, go to https://handsonglobal.org/