 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena woman identified as Ennis shooting victim
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Helena woman identified as Ennis shooting victim

{{featured_button_text}}
Police light

The victim in a shooting in Ennis on Friday has been identified as 36-year-old Nicole Watson of Helena.

Watson died at Madison Valley Medical Center in Ennis. The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Ennis Police Department released a joint statement about the shooting on Monday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 23, law enforcement received information regarding a gunshot within Ennis town limits. When officers arrived, 53-year-old Rick Park of Ennis was arrested, and he is being held on charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon.

Watson died as a result of a gunshot wound.

With Park in Custody, law enforcement stated there is no threat to the Ennis community.

0 comments
0
0
0
12
6

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News