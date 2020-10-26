Helena woman identified as Ennis shooting victim

The victim in a shooting in Ennis on Friday has been identified as 36-year-old Nicole Watson of Helena.

Watson died at Madison Valley Medical Center in Ennis. The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Ennis Police Department released a joint statement about the shooting on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 23, law enforcement received information regarding a gunshot within Ennis town limits. When officers arrived, 53-year-old Rick Park of Ennis was arrested, and he is being held on charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon.

Watson died as a result of a gunshot wound.

With Park in Custody, law enforcement stated there is no threat to the Ennis community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 12 Angry 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.