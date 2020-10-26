Helena woman identified as Ennis shooting victim

The victim in a shooting in Ennis on Friday has been identified as 36-year-old Nicole Watson of Helena.
Watson died at Madison Valley Medical Center in Ennis. The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Ennis Police Department released a joint statement about the shooting on Monday.
On Oct. 23, law enforcement received information regarding a gunshot within Ennis town limits. When officers arrived, 53-year-old Rick Park of Ennis was arrested, and he is being held on charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon.
Watson died as a result of a gunshot wound.
With Park in Custody, law enforcement stated there is no threat to the Ennis community.
