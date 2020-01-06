{{featured_button_text}}
Reene Mills holds her head in her hand

Reene Mills holds her head in her hand Monday during her sentencing hearing before Judge Kathy Seeley in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

A 38-year-old Helena woman was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison with 10 years suspended for raping a 12-year-old child in 2018. 

Reene Mills previously entered an Alford plea to charges of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault, which means the defendant maintains innocence but admits the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict. 

In October and November of 2018, the child spoke with counselors and a forensic interviewer and disclosed the sexual abuse by Mills. The child described two incidents involving Mills, once at a Helena-area store and once at a private residence, according to charging documents.

