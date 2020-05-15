Helena woman donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients after recovering from disease

“I can’t think of any reason why you wouldn’t do it if you’re eligible. No one I’ve talked to is afraid of the virus for themselves … they’re all afraid of it for someone else they care about. They are afraid of being asymptomatic and not knowing it and passing it on. The vast majority of people out there if there’s a way they can help they want to.”

Clavin is one of approximately 20 donors who have already donated 48 units of convalescent plasma in Montana and Idaho, with more than 25 more donors scheduled to come through the door in Great Falls, Missoula and Boise in the weeks to come.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from donors willing to donate convalescent plasma and possibly help save lives,” said Jeremy Peterson, the Red Cross donor center collections manager in Boise. “It is very exciting to be partnering with the Idaho and Montana communities to be part of the solution during this current pandemic.”

Clavin is scheduled to make a second convalescent plasma donation at the end of May.

“After sitting with this fear of the thing that’s in you potentially harming someone, you then get the opportunity to turn that around and use that very thing to potentially help someone in a significant way,” she said.