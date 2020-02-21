Helena woman convicted for role in armed home invasion

A 27-year-old Helena woman who participated in an armed home invasion and robbery was found guilty Thursday, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, a jury found Arielle Rose Cowser guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery affecting commerce and robbery affecting commerce. The jury acquitted Cowser of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say a co-defendant, Kielan Brett Franklin, gave the victims money to travel to Washington to buy an ounce of heroin and began sending them threatening text messages after they returned with less than an ounce and declined to immediately turn it over.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors say the victims let Cowser into their Helena home on March 8, 2019, and Cowser then allowed Franklin, Gerald Allen Hiler and Morgan Victor Pitsch into the home a few minutes later. Hiler and Pitsch were wearing masks and had guns, and the robbers fled with a small amount of heroin and the female victim's wedding ring, cellphone and purse after the victims called 911.

Franklin, Hiler and Pitsch have pleaded guilty.

Cowser faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to five years of supervised release.