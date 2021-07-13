Helena woman charged with meth possession

A 31-year-old Helena woman has been charged with meth possession.

Megan Margaret Dennis is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine following the search of a seized vehicle on July 9.

An arresting deputy was granted a search warrant of the vehicle the defendant had occupied, and the vehicle was seized. During the execution of that warrant, the deputy allegedly found two syringes with a brown liquid inside. One was in the driver's door and one was in the center console.

A preliminary test of the substance using a narcotics test kit showed the liquid to be meth. The deputy later located the defendant on North Washington Street in Helena and placed her under arrest.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

