Helena woman charged with burglary of office building

An 18-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony burglary to the Montana Hospital Association building.

Police were called Dec. 15 to the building on Winnie Avenue, where an employee said she was notified Dec. 14 by a banking fraud unit that someone was trying to use the association's credit card at Walmart.

She declined the transaction and decided to investigate it at work. She said she found that someone had rifled through the office and stolen the credit card, some spare change, a backpack and the association's 2015 Nissan Murano that was valued at $17,000.

Police retrieved video that showed a woman in the building wearing the backpack who drove away in the Murano. Another employee reported hearing noises in the building late afternoon the day before but did not investigate.

Police said the card was used to buy $108 worth of items the night of Dec. 14 and an attempted purchase of $853 was declined.

Video retrieved from Walmart showed a man and a woman using the card in the store while another man was in the bathroom. They were wearing masks and hats in the store, police said.

Authorities were called Dec. 15 by Great Falls police, who said they found the Murano at a check cashing business in Great Falls. They said Darcia Cecilia-Marie Smith was trying to cash a fraudulent check. Police found a key for the Montana Hospital Association building and a blue drawstring bag stolen from the building.

Smith was charged in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court with burglary and theft, both felonies, and deceptive practices, a misdemeanor.

