Helena woman charged with assault following domestic disturbance

An 18-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assault following a domestic disturbance.

Carmelita Rose Follette is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On Aug. 13, law enforcement was dispatched to the 5100 block of Hidden Valley Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. The complainant, later identified as the defendant, said that her boyfriend's father "charged" at her with an ax.

A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy met with the defendant, who described an altercation that had occurred prior to interaction with the boyfriend's father. The defendant told police that during that incident she had been in an argument with another woman at the scene. The defendant said she threw a "piece of wood" at the woman, with the intention of scaring her.

The defendant admitted that the piece of wood hit the victim in her back.

The deputy spoke with the female victim, who told them that they had argued with the defendant and had been hit in the back by the wood, causing her to fall to the ground. The deputy reportedly observed a hematoma on the victim's upper back consistent with her statements.

