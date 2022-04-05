Helena woman back home after providing aid in Ukraine

Valerie Hellermann is back home in Helena after nearly a month of enduring air raid sirens and offering aid and comfort to war-torn Ukrainians whose lives were turned upside down by Russia’s brutal attack upon the country.

“It’s a lot to take in,” she said this week in a telephone interview, later saying she is working on ordering medications to be sent to help the next wave of Hands On Global teams aiding the Ukrainians.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia's President Vladimir Putin wanted to depose of Ukraine's government, ending Ukraine's desire to join the Western defensive alliance NATO. More than 4 million people are seeking safety outside of Ukraine in what has been called the biggest movement of refugees seen within Europe since World War II. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via video before the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and said those responsible should be brought up on war crimes charges.

Hellermann, executive director of Hands On Global in Helena, returned to Helena on Friday, after leaving town March 8. She was one of the members from Hands On Global who were helping people in Ukraine.

She sent several emails about her experience while she was gone, which were printed in the Helena Independent Record.

"We are all having difficulty sleeping," she wrote in one dispatch. "The weight of war is heavy." "The humanitarian corridors are all quite dangerous," she wrote in another. "The Ukrainian drivers are fiercely determined to bring the food water and medical supplies at the risk of being shot." "They are very brave. We are honored to know them, though quite briefly."

She said there are 37 shelters under the direction of the Western Ukraine Ministry of Health. The Hands on Global team crossed the border every morning at 8:30 a.m., would be shuttled to the clinic by 10 a.m. and would head back to Romania at 4:30 p.m., then rush to the pharmacy to get medications and have a debriefing with refugees.

“A lot of people were in difficult situations,” she said, speaking of women having to leave their husbands, brothers and fathers behind, men who were totally unprepared to fight a war.

Hellermann said the amount of destruction and damage in a month’s time has been shocking, with people suffering physical and psychological damage.

She said many Ukrainians have ties to Russia and have trouble understanding what this conflict is all about.

Hellermann said people would tell translators about their relatives in Russia and they could not believe they are fighting Russians.

Hellermann said she saw people with cancer who could not get chemotherapy. No one could get surgeries, and medications for chronic illnesses were not available.

She said the teams went to the shelters where people were being housed and were able to do primary health care. She said they anticipated need for chronic medications and brought a lot with them. This included medication for diabetes, cardiac care and high blood pressure.

“The stress level is high,” she said.

And some of the care involved hugging and holding people.

She said some people did not have the money to flee to another country.

Hellermann and her team worked inside Ukraine, 45 minutes from the border of Romania.

She said they would walk across the border every morning and their driver on the Ukraine side stayed with them at all times. They had tracking devices on their phones, and the team agreed to never stay in Ukraine past dark.

That rule was broken a couple times when air raid sirens forced the group to stay in shelters.

She said they went into Ukraine six days a week and on the seventh they restocked medications and supply boxes for the front.

“I can tell you the first air raid drill was a little startling,” she recalled. “We were in the middle of the clinic, heard the sirens and someone said ‘Drop everything and get down to the shelter.’”

Hellermann said they did not feel the Russians were going to bomb them as there were no military outposts in the city, there was no airport and the Turkish embassy was still open.

“People said they would not bomb the city because the Turks are here,” Hellermann said.

“Putin is a madman,” she said. “When sirens went off it meant missiles were in Western airspace,” she said. “It takes a bit to recover from the experience. I am glad I can come back to the safety to my life.”

She said some people delayed leaving the active war zones because of their pets.

Hellermann said a taped warning would play when the air raid sirens went off, telling people not to panic, get their bags and documents, go outside, go to shelter, help your neighbor, do not panic.

She said the scariest time was a major air strike 120 kilometers (75 miles) away.

Hellermann said people in the shelter were frantically calling friends and relatives. But she remembers the children were silent.

“It was completely dark and terrifying,” she said.

She said it was hard to leave but there are now five teams following each other. She said all are experienced workers.

Hellerman is back home now with husband Norman Rostocki.

She said her family “was pretty freaked out” about her adventures.

Many friends were concerned about her safety.

Mary Kitchen of Marysville was one of them.

She said Hellermann has spoken to her by telephone.

“She called and told me to stop worrying, she was home,” Kitchen said, adding that for all the work she has done for others, Kitchen did not want Hellermann to go to the Ukraine.

“I did not want her to be there,” she said.

“She is the most giving, kindest person I have met in my life,” Kitchen said. “She is extremely down to earth and tells it like it is.”

Kitchen said she and her husband, Guy, have taken several trips overseas with Hellermann, including India. But nothing quite as dangerous as Ukraine.

“I think it was quite over the top, even for her.”

Hellermann said Hands On Global is already planning for when this is over, adding there will be more to be done.

She offers a laundry list of medical professionals that will be needed, adding she hopes there is still a hospital where humanitarian groups can work.

Hellermann said there will also a tremendous psychological need from heightened fear and air raid sirens.

At 70, Hellermann said she is not too old for the work she does. Prior to going to the Ukraine, Hands on Global helped several families from Afghanistan relocate in Helena.

“I have a lot of experience in the field and I am pretty stable, I can handle stress pretty well and I am good a setting this stuff up,” she said, adding she has worked with other humanitarian organizations before joining Hands on Global.

Hellermann said she wants to continue service.

“At this phase of my life, this kind of work is really meaningful,” she said. “But at this point I have a lot of offer.”

To donate to Hands on Global, go to: http://handsonglobal.org/donate/

This story contains information from the BBC and the Associated Press.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

