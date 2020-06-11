Helena woman arrested for allegedly brandishing gun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An 82-year-old Helena woman was arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm.

Mayrene King Kottas is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On June 3, law enforcement responded after the victim told dispatch that her estranged mother-in-law, the defendant, pulled a gun on her. A deputy met with the victim a few blocks from the residence.

The victim told the deputy that she arrived at the residence to pick up some jet skis. The victim said she had two friends with her who witnessed the incident. She told the deputy that she was the owner of the property, along with her soon-to-be ex-husband.

The victim reported that she backed a pickup truck to the trailer holding the skis. She said the defendant then came out and yelled something before going back inside to retrieve a pistol and then began walking toward the vehicle.

Kottas is accused of pointing the gun at the victim and saying she would shoot her. She was also accused of pointing the firearm in the air and pulling the trigger while the chamber was empty.

The victim showed the deputy several photos of Kottas holding the firearm.