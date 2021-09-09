Helena woman accused of assaulting a child, meth possession

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at the intersection of South Lane Avenue and East Clark Street. The defendant was identified as the passenger. She was placed under arrest for the felony warrant. The defendant was placed into a patrol vehicle, which she would subsequently exit and try to flee.

When speaking with the male driver, a deputy noticed a syringe containing clear liquid in the center console. The male said nothing in the vehicle was his. The vehicle would be seized and taken to the Lewis and Clark County impound yard. Following the arrest of the defendant, a deputy searched the back seat of his vehicle and found meth scattered across the floor. The deputy had searched the back seat prior to arresting the defendant and reported that this was not there at that time. Two small plastic bags were also located and one appeared to be bitten in half and was wet with saliva.