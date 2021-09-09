Helena woman accused of assaulting a child, meth possession

A 30-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assaulting a child and meth possession.
Samantha Colt Wheeler is charged with felony assault on a minor, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense), felony meth possession, felony evidence tampering, felony criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
On July 20, a sheriff's deputy responded to a residence for reports of a domestic violence situation. The deputy was told two children were playing in the defendant's vehicle.
This reportedly made the defendant angry and she slapped and raised her fist at one of the children. She then allegedly placed her hand around the child's face. The defendant's mother intervened, officials said.
The defendant then allegedly grabbed the child's arm again and raised her fist at the child. The defendant reportedly also pushed the child to the ground.
Officers visited the location where the defendant lived several times but were unable to located her. A warrant would be issued for her arrest.
On Sept. 4, deputies found a vehicle registered to the defendant, who at this point has a felony warrant issued for her arrest. The vehicle was parked on the north side of South Lane Avenue in East Helena. A deputy saw a male enter the driver side of the vehicle and a female enter the passenger side.
A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at the intersection of South Lane Avenue and East Clark Street. The defendant was identified as the passenger. She was placed under arrest for the felony warrant. The defendant was placed into a patrol vehicle, which she would subsequently exit and try to flee.
According to court documents, she resisted the deputies after being placed under arrest.
When speaking with the male driver, a deputy noticed a syringe containing clear liquid in the center console. The male said nothing in the vehicle was his. The vehicle would be seized and taken to the Lewis and Clark County impound yard. Following the arrest of the defendant, a deputy searched the back seat of his vehicle and found meth scattered across the floor. The deputy had searched the back seat prior to arresting the defendant and reported that this was not there at that time. Two small plastic bags were also located and one appeared to be bitten in half and was wet with saliva.
Officers used a search warrant and found 26 grams of meth, a syringe with 25 milliliters of meth, three glass pipes, five empty quart-sized bags, two small plastic bags, a 100-gram scale weight, a rapid response drug test and a small measuring cup. These were indicative of distribution, according to police.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.