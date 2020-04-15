Helena WinCo employee falsely reports positive COVID-19 test

WinCo Foods said an employee of its Helena store falsely reported testing positive for COVID-19, which prompted the company to notify other workers of a potential health threat and fueled concerns among shoppers on social media.
“We contacted WinCo Foods corporate headquarters in Boise late this afternoon, and they provided us with the name of the person who reported testing positive for COVID-19 here in Helena,” Lewis and Clark Public Health spokeswoman Gayle Shirley said in an email Wednesday. “One of our public health nurses has contacted that person. What we learned from the call is: There is NOT an employee of WinCo’s Helena store who has tested positive for COVID-19. There was no such test.”
According to WinCo Director of Corporate Communications Noah Fleisher, “We have learned from the public health department that our employee falsely reported a positive test, which prompted the required CDC notification. We are addressing this as a personnel matter and cannot comment further about that. We would like to sincerely thank the Lewis and Clark Public Health District for their partnership in this matter.”
During a phone interview late Wednesday, Shirley said that as the health department's public information officer, one of her priorities is to be aware of "rumors going around and to counter that information if it is false."
She said the department immediately began inquiring with the state and neighboring counties about whether or not work was being done to identify and notify potential contacts. Between the information the department was quickly provided by WinCo's corporate office and state and local government, Shirley said they began to piece the false narrative together.
"This whole pandemic is very frightening for a lot of people, but we will always make sure people are hearing the truth," she said. "We are sorry for the anxiety that this particular incident may have caused."
Shirley added she is appreciative of WinCo's willingness to cooperate, the measures the company took to notify employees and vendors in addition to its rigorous disinfecting of the store.
Part of the CDC's guidelines issued early on in the pandemic was for employers to not require a doctor's note from employees who contracted the respiratory disease in order to be permitted sick leave and pay. The reason being that medical workers could be facing an overload of cases and should not waste time with also providing additional documentation.
Shirley commended WinCo for following that guidance.
