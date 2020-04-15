Helena WinCo employee falsely reports positive COVID-19 test

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WinCo Foods said an employee of its Helena store falsely reported testing positive for COVID-19, which prompted the company to notify other workers of a potential health threat and fueled concerns among shoppers on social media.

“We contacted WinCo Foods corporate headquarters in Boise late this afternoon, and they provided us with the name of the person who reported testing positive for COVID-19 here in Helena,” Lewis and Clark Public Health spokeswoman Gayle Shirley said in an email Wednesday. “One of our public health nurses has contacted that person. What we learned from the call is: There is NOT an employee of WinCo’s Helena store who has tested positive for COVID-19. There was no such test.”

According to WinCo Director of Corporate Communications Noah Fleisher, “We have learned from the public health department that our employee falsely reported a positive test, which prompted the required CDC notification. We are addressing this as a personnel matter and cannot comment further about that. We would like to sincerely thank the Lewis and Clark Public Health District for their partnership in this matter.”

During a phone interview late Wednesday, Shirley said that as the health department's public information officer, one of her priorities is to be aware of "rumors going around and to counter that information if it is false."