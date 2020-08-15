Helena will offer city manager job to Rachel Harlow-Schalk

Harlow-Schalk was also questioned extensively about downtown redevelopment.

She said she arrived in Helena a few days prior and noticed that some areas of downtown are less conducive to pedestrians. She said the core work in the city's urban center has already been done, and that the existing pieces simply need to be better connected. She also noted she saw many dog walkers and little green space.

Another topic breached was community engagement. Both freshmen City Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan successfully ran on increasing community involvement during the 2019 campaign season.

Harlow-Schalk said that while she will do as much as she can to help, the face of city government is its commission, and the elected officials need to take the lead in engaging more thoroughly with the public.

"My philosophy in approaching and engaging with the community is obviously to be a part of it, and also I'm not the voice of the community. You are," she said to the city commissioners. "I would really rely on you all to be seen and approachable."

Friday afternoon, a group of city staff led by Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen held its own interview of the candidates.