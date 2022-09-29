Helena Westside subdivision developer resubmits application

Westside Woods developer Sussex Construction has resubmitted its major subdivision application.

The 59-acre, 179-unit subdivision on Helena's Westside fell through when the Helena City Commission on Jan. 24 denied variance requests pertaining to block lengths within the proposed neighborhood, necessitating a redesign and re-application. Variances were sought regarding the maximum block length of 600 feet

"We're making certain in the application this time around that there are no requests for variances," Sussex CEO Ron Bartsch said in a Sept. 23 phone interview. "It follows all the rules and regulations."

Helena Community Development Director Chris Brink confirmed the application was resubmitted Sept. 16 and is being reviewed by city staff for its completeness.

Brink said there does not appear to be substantive changes to the proposed subdivision's block lengths. He said Sussex is not requesting a variance to the rule, but instead an exception, something allowed for in city code.

Though Brink said the city is not yet at the point of reviewing the application for its sufficiency. At this juncture, staff is merely ensuring the application is complete.

Bartsch said he has spent "a fair amount of time" since the initial denial meeting with city staff, his engineers and surrounding neighbors.

"I think this will be more palatable to neighbors," Bartsch said, adding that there likely will always be people opposed to the plan. "There really isn't a subdivision we could put forward that would satisfy their needs."

A group called Save Helena Westside has organized to fight against the development.

Bartsch said he is still open to discussing neighbors' concerns and how Sussex might best address them. He said there could be modifications made during the course of the public process.

Save Helena Westside Director Sarah Perry told members in an email Sept. 23 that "(t)he street layout, number of lots and units, zoning, phasing, etc. remains almost identical with just a few slight lot line adjustments."

Perry also noted that traffic impact studies done by engineers hired by Sussex in the surrounding streets were done in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when in-person classes at nearby Kessler Elementary School had been canceled.

Her email stated the application offers "the same minimal off-site improvements" and does not include sidewalks on collector streets bordering the planned subdivision.

"At this point, the city could, and hopefully will, require some additions and changes to the application," Perry said in her email. "So, for now, we will have to wait and see how the City responds."

Back in January, the city commission's denial of the variance requests resulted in the need for a design change and inadvertently killed the entire subdivision proposal.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins previously told the Independent Record he did not intend to deny the entire application with the denial of the variance requests for block lengths.

Bartsch said in conversations with city staff, he has been assured Sussex will be afforded the opportunity to present the plan to the governing body. When the variance requests were shot down in January ahead of considering the subdivision application as a whole later in the agenda, there remained no need to hear from the developer about the plan.

"The commissioners didn't get to hear really what the development even was," Bartsch said.

"We are presenting a plan for the community that has been carefully, thoughtfully put together," he said. "We need to start to focus on how we can create housing that goes beyond any small group's narrow concerns."