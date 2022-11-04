 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena water testing shows elevated contaminant levels

  • 0

Recent testing of Helena's drinking water revealed a contaminant level that was above accepted levels from July to September, the city's public works department announced.

A water transmission main break in May resulted in large amounts of organic material pouring into the system, causing a reaction with the treatment chemicals and driving up levels of haloacetic acids, or HAA5.

Helena's Environmental Regulation Pretreatment Manager Leea Anderson said in an interview Friday that temporarily elevated levels of HAA5 do not pose a risk to residents.

Anderson said the maximum contaminant level for HAA5 is based on long-term exposure lasting 30 years or more.

"Some people who drink water containing haloacetic acids in excess of the MCL (maximum contaminant level) over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer," a city news release on the topic states.

This is the first time the city has violated the MCL for HAA5.

The city's public works department has been performing hydrant flushing to remove natural organic matter that may be contributing to the issue and expects to return to compliance during upcoming monitoring periods.

The city monitors its water supply in four different locations: the Delta Hotel, Helena Motors, Shodair Children's Hospital and the Green Meadow Market kitchen.

"We saw increases (of HAA5) throughout the system, but the Green Meadow location is the only one we saw an exceedance in," Anderson said.

The accepted amount of HAA5 in drinking water is 60 micrograms per liter. In quarter two of this year, that location saw a spike in HAA5 up to 106 micrograms per liter. The average over the past four quarters has been about 66 micrograms per liter.

Anderson said the last check at the Green Meadow Market location showed a level of 56 micrograms.

The city news release states "boiling your water will not improve your water quality. The City is also not recommending you use an alternate water source."

The news release further encourages people with specific personal health questions or concerns related to elevated HAA5 to contact their health care provider.

Anderson said the city gave information regarding the violation to Lewis and Clark Public Health that in turn passed it along to health care providers in the area to better answer questions from the public.

There is also a frequently asked questions page at BeHeardHelena.com, providing more information on the water quality violation. People can also submit their own questions via the webpage.

"This is not something to be worried about," Anderson said.

Local Government Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

