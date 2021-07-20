Helena water restrictions lead to 15% reduction in consumption

The plant's reservoir levels have also stabilized and are bottoming out at about 20 feet during peak demand, which Rigby said is a much more comfortable level.

Leland said during a city commission meeting July 7 that at that time, reservoirs were bottoming out at about 17 feet, the bare minimum for adequate fire suppression efforts.

He said Tuesday reservoirs are still dipping close to that mark.

"I can't really say we've decreased demand, but we've stabilized it," Leland said Tuesday, crediting the water production staff. "I tip my hat to them and the residents of Helena."

He added the city is still in a precarious place when it comes to water production.

"We're still on a very thin line and could tip the other way," Leland said.

The city remains under stage three water restrictions enacted July 1.

The restrictions, tentatively in place until Sept. 1, require odd-numbered addresses to only water lawns on odd days of the calendar month. Even-numbered addresses can only water lawns on even days of the calendar month. Further, watering is only permitted between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and is only allowed once per day.