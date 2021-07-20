Helena water restrictions lead to 15% reduction in consumption

City of Helena staff said Tuesday that residents managed to reduce water consumption by about 15% since levels peaked near the beginning of July and watering restrictions were implemented.
"We're leveling off," the city's Water Production Superintendent Ben Rigby said in a phone interview. "The water production staff really appreciates the community's understanding and helping us out."
Rigby said by that July 1 the city's water treatment plant at Ten Mile Creek was running at full capacity 24 hours per day. He said the city's concerted effort to reduce water consumption has helped cut the amount of hours the plant is running at full capacity in half.
"It's like running your car at 100 mph all day," Rigby said, adding that the equipment can handle the stress, but the prolonged stress is detrimental.
Citywide water consumption reached a peak of 16.2 million gallons on June 30, prompting the city action.
Water consumption citywide dropped to its lowest point at about 13.2 million gallons on July 10, according to staff reports, but climbed back to 15 million gallons by July 19.
Public Works Director Ryan Leland said in an interview Tuesday that on average between June 30 to July 20, water consumption is at a rate of about 11 million to 13 million gallons per day.
The plant's reservoir levels have also stabilized and are bottoming out at about 20 feet during peak demand, which Rigby said is a much more comfortable level.
Leland said during a city commission meeting July 7 that at that time, reservoirs were bottoming out at about 17 feet, the bare minimum for adequate fire suppression efforts.
He said Tuesday reservoirs are still dipping close to that mark.
"I can't really say we've decreased demand, but we've stabilized it," Leland said Tuesday, crediting the water production staff. "I tip my hat to them and the residents of Helena."
He added the city is still in a precarious place when it comes to water production.
"We're still on a very thin line and could tip the other way," Leland said.
The city remains under stage three water restrictions enacted July 1.
The restrictions, tentatively in place until Sept. 1, require odd-numbered addresses to only water lawns on odd days of the calendar month. Even-numbered addresses can only water lawns on even days of the calendar month. Further, watering is only permitted between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and is only allowed once per day.
Section 6-2-3 of city code defines four stages of water use reduction, which account for system capacity, reservoir levels, severe drought and disruptions in treatment operations.
The city's water worries stem from a combination of high demand, labor shortage and low-creek flow, City Engineer Jamie Clark previously told the Independent Record.
It is not that there is a lack of water, it is the city's inability to produce enough water to meet the increased demand that has brought about the restrictions and disruptions in treatment operations.
Rigby said his plant is still staffing overtime.
According to Rigby, employees of the city's utilities maintenance department are stepping in to help plug holes in staffing, and a retired water production employee also came out of retirement to lend a hand.
City staff produced a public service announcement that features Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins interviewing Leland about plant operations and the need for conservation efforts.
The city is also paying to run radio ads five times a day, seven days a week on four stations alerting residents to the restrictions.
Leland said nearby communities have recently increased the amount of pay for water production employees, and that the city as a result may be lagging behind in that regard.
He said the public works department is going to "try to do a little bit with the pay," including implementing a sign-on bonus.