Helena volunteers cut firewood for those in need

A group of volunteers cut, split and stacked firewood destined to heat the homes of those in need on Wednesday afternoon at Ten Mile Creek Park in Helena.

The Warm Heart, Warm Homes program is a partnership between St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Gardenwerks, the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, Marks Lumber and Prickly Pear Land Trust that seeks to provide firewood to those who need it to heat their homes.

Two truckloads of timber from Marks Lumber were delivered to the Prickly Pear Land Trust park where a few dozen volunteers split and stacked the wood, while Montana Conservation Corps sawyers cut the wood into stove-length rounds.

Those in need of wood to heat their homes for winter are urged to call the Low Income Energy Assistance Program at 406-447-1625.