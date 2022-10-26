 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena volunteers cut firewood for those in need

Adel Johnson splits firewood on Wednesday

Adel Johnson splits firewood on Wednesday at Ten Mile Creek Park for the Warm Hearts, Warm Homes program that provides firewood for those in need for the winter.

A group of volunteers cut, split and stacked firewood destined to heat the homes of those in need on Wednesday afternoon at Ten Mile Creek Park in Helena. 

The Warm Heart, Warm Homes program is a partnership between St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Gardenwerks, the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, Marks Lumber and Prickly Pear Land Trust that seeks to provide firewood to those who need it to heat their homes.

Two truckloads of timber from Marks Lumber were delivered to the Prickly Pear Land Trust park where a few dozen volunteers split and stacked the wood, while Montana Conservation Corps sawyers cut the wood into stove-length rounds.

Those in need of wood to heat their homes for winter are urged to call the Low Income Energy Assistance Program at 406-447-1625.

