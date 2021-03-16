Helena veteran who trained Army sled dogs receives congressional record commendation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daines noted that after the war, Armstrong and his wife, Alice, returned to Montana and started the annual “Race to the Sky,” which preserves the legacy of the soldiers and dogs who served at Camp Rimini. The race is described as one of the most challenging and beautiful sled dog races in the world. The event was initially called Montana’s Governor’s Cup Sled Dog Race in 1986, and the first 500-mile race was in February of that year. Race to the Sky has been an Iditarod qualifier. According to the race's website, there is now a 300-mile distance race, the 100-mile junior continuous race and the 100-mile adult continuous race.

Daines mentioned that Armstrong also preserved the legacy with his 2008 memoir “Camp Rimini and Beyond.”

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I want to thank Dave for his service to our state and to our country,” Daines said.

Denny Lenoir, director of veteran and military affairs for Daines, presented Armstrong with the congressional record tribute and a "Challenge Coin," which the senator gives to Montanans to honor them for special achievements. One side of the coin has Daines' name with the Capitol building in the background and the other side has the seal of the U.S. Senate.

Friend Ken Rosenbaum called the honor "tremendous" and said he worked with Armstrong on the Race to the Sky.