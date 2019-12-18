The owners of a Helena vape store plan to enter a different line of business after a temporary ban on all flavored tobacco, THC and CBD e-cigarette products took effect Wednesday.
Opening a local adult business to compete with retailers like Adam and Eve is not a new idea for Queen's Palace owners John and Monica Schultz, but the vape ban reinforced their commitment to make it happen.
"This ban pretty much shuts down the vaping portion of it," John said. "It changed how we are going to conduct our business."
November marked the one-year anniversary of Queen's Palace. In that time, John said vaping products have become significantly more popular.
Prior to the initial ban in October, which was delayed until Wednesday by a district court judge, Queen's Palace had dozens of customers filing through the door to stock up on vape juice. John estimated that juice sales equaled somewhere between 15% and 20% of total sales for the business.
A brand called Coastal Clouds is the most popular the shop sold. John said he imagines that without juice to sell there would be little reason to continue selling vaping units.
"I just feel bad for the ones who don't have a plan B," John said.
Dallas Davis, general manager at Queen's Palace, said the few days before the ban went into effect were huge for the store.
"It is absolutely insane the sales numbers we've been making," Davis said. "And most of these people are those who quit smoking."
Davis noted that the juice does expire, and the store will take a hit on the products it wasn't able to sell.
For now, Davis said their focus is on the remodel of a new location and on selling herbal supplements and apparel. While the ban is in effect, Davis said there will still be some demand for units, batteries and coils.
Monica said they hope that eventually vaping won't be as demonized as it is now, but they were unsure if they would resume selling vaping products after the ban is lifted.
"It depends on the laws and how controversial it is," John said. "We have enough things to worry about."
Several other vape shops in the Helena area did not respond to a request for comment.
That's it, take the high road.
https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/severe-lung-disease.html
I'm not sure Anegela got the sarcasm. I suggest they go half adult fare and use part of the store for a payday loan & swindling operation...and open a casino next door. Why not build an empire.
