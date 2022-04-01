Helena Valley zoning regulation amendments heading to county commission

A new set of amendments to the Helena Valley zoning regulations is headed to the Lewis and Clark County Commission for consideration.

The City-County Consolidated Planning Board approved staff-recommended amendments to multiple sections of the controversial zoning regulations passed in November 2020.

During that same 2020 commission meeting, the county commission also approved the formation of what it called a "blue ribbon panel" to consider and make recommendations on alternatives to some of the zoning regulations' thorniest aspects, including a 10-acre lot size minimum. The panel, later referred to as the zoning advisory panel, met twice monthly for more than a year and cost the county thousands of dollars in personnel, meeting space rentals and other expenses.

The resulting considerations were massaged by county staff and presented to the consolidated planning board during a meeting Wednesday evening.

Amendments were proposed to sections 2, 7 and 21 of the zoning regulations.

Section 2's amendment added public facilities and public services as land uses exempt from the 10-acre lot size minimum.

"I am very glad to see the amendments for a smaller lot size for certain services, especially for fire services and other public services..." consolidated planning board member Lois Steinbeck said during Wednesday's meeting.

Section 7 of the regulations, which deals with the rural residential mixed-use district, received the most attention.

A list of street standards was removed from section 7 as it is contained within the Lewis and Clark County Public Works manual.

Planned developments were added to the list of land uses exempt from the 10-acre lot size minimum.

"We have added a little bit again to account for planned developments," Lewis and Clark County Planner Lindsay Morgan said. "(The existing regulation) says the gross density shall not exceed one parcel per 10 acres, and then we've added unless the parcel is located within an approved planned development that allows for greater densities."

Setbacks were also addressed in amendments to section 7.

"Citizens had real concerns about having setbacks for principal uses and accessory uses within calling out parcels as being nonconforming and giving them different setbacks," Morgan said. "We just reworked the language here."

A provision within section 7 pertaining to nonconforming parcel minimum setback was removed, and instead, staff expanded the provisions for principal use for parcels 10 acres or greater in size and added principal use for parcels under 10 acres in size, giving them separate setbacks and not labeling any parcel as nonconforming. The same was done for accessory uses.

Section 21 of the regulations deals with a planned development overlay district that allows densities beyond what are normally allowed and, according to staff, permits more flexibility in the use of such properties in the residential rural district and the anticipated Suburban Residential-10 Zones based on mitigation of development constraints.

"This was a district that was always planned but not part of the original adoption of the zoning," Morgan said. "This district allows for higher densities than both the rural district and also the suburban district."

Section 21 details many rules around planned development, including criteria for consideration, standards and requirements.

"It also has submittal requirements and process for a planned development preliminary plan with a major subdivision, another one with a minor subdivision, and then a final one with no subdivision," Morgan said.

The amendments were not without their detractors. Bill Gowen, a representative of the Helena Association of Realtors, questioned whether or not the board was considering all the options available.

"Do you believe that the options that are currently in process are viable or are they recommendations from staff and we don't have any other choices?" Gowen asked. "I think that's a big question I want you to all ask yourselves. Are there alternatives, and are they able to be heard and vetted? I hope the latter, and I count on the latter."

Gowen also argued that zoning regulations based on the county's 2016 growth policy are invalid as Montana law dictates that growth policies be updated every five years.

Lewis and Clark County Planner Greg McNally said the county's growth policy, despite its age, is still valid.

The amendments were unanimously passed in a single motion 6-0. Before they head to the county commission for final consideration, a public hearing on the topic will be held. A date has yet to be set for the public hearing.

A full, detailed list of the amendments to the Helena Valley zoning regulations is available on the county's website.

