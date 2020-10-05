Helena Valley water and sewer company files lawsuit over PSC decision

Owners of a water and sewer system in the Helena Valley have filed a lawsuit against the Montana Public Service Commission after the body ordered a reduction to its rates.
North Star Development, LLC filed the lawsuit in Lewis and Clark County District Court. The case stems from a contested rate case before the PSC earlier this year in which North Star requested an increase in rates for 270 homeowners it serves, but the regulatory body ordered rates reduced instead. The lawsuit asks the court to either institute the higher requested rates or to return to the original rates and have the PSC to re-hear the case.
In February, the PSC held a two-day hearing in response to North Star’s request to raise water and sewer rates from $70 per month to $95 per month. The $95 figure was a cap based on what the company believed homeowners could afford, but also wanted the PSC to recognize a rate of about $270 per month based on actual costs of infrastructure and service. The increase was necessary, owners argued, to provide a reasonable rate of return on investment and to build up a reserve fund.
The case grew complicated as the company originally sent a letter to homeowners saying rates could go as high as $500 per month – a sum it said reflected actual costs but later revised to the $270. The case grew further complicated when representatives of the company stated that one of the managing partners who controlled finances and key documents had essentially disappeared following personal issues.
As North Star moved forward with the rate case, its relationship with homeowners deteriorated with several testifying against the increase and criticizing quality of service.
With documents unavailable, attorneys attempted to reconstruct the cost of infrastructure using an engineer from the firm that built it. That estimate came in at about $5 million.
Support Local Journalism
But that estimate was disputed by the Montana Consumer Council, a state agency that advocates on behalf of utility customers before the PSC, and Derek Oestreicher, a North Star homeowner and attorney who intervened in the case. They argued for a value estimate of only $1.2 million cited in one of North Star's annual reports. Restrictive covenants also say that the water and sewer infrastructure could be purchased by the homeowners association at the price of $1.2 million, they argued.
In August the PSC sided with the council and Oestreicher and ordered rates reduced to $56 per month. The PSC said it also found the $1.2 million valuation to be the more accurate of the two and that the company had recouped some of its costs through land sales.
The lawsuit filed on Oct. 2 alleges the PSC erred in its order and failed to consider evidence supportive of the rate increase. They believe the order violates the law and the decision was arbitrary and capricious.
North Star requests the judge to either impose the $95 water and sewer fee or to set fees back at $70 and to order the PSC to re-hear the case.
PSC staff attorney Lucas Hamilton said the commission stood by its decision and would defend it in district court.
The lawsuit is a separate legal matter from an investigation the PSC ordered after North Star Water and Sewer instituted late-August temporary water shutoffs for North Star subdivision on two separate occasions. The company says it had to shut water off after supply tanks ran dry.
The PSC ordered a show cause hearing for the company to explain the actions but has not yet rendered its decision.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.