Helena Valley water and sewer company files lawsuit over PSC decision

As North Star moved forward with the rate case, its relationship with homeowners deteriorated with several testifying against the increase and criticizing quality of service.

With documents unavailable, attorneys attempted to reconstruct the cost of infrastructure using an engineer from the firm that built it. That estimate came in at about $5 million.

But that estimate was disputed by the Montana Consumer Council, a state agency that advocates on behalf of utility customers before the PSC, and Derek Oestreicher, a North Star homeowner and attorney who intervened in the case. They argued for a value estimate of only $1.2 million cited in one of North Star's annual reports. Restrictive covenants also say that the water and sewer infrastructure could be purchased by the homeowners association at the price of $1.2 million, they argued.

In August the PSC sided with the council and Oestreicher and ordered rates reduced to $56 per month. The PSC said it also found the $1.2 million valuation to be the more accurate of the two and that the company had recouped some of its costs through land sales.

The lawsuit filed on Oct. 2 alleges the PSC erred in its order and failed to consider evidence supportive of the rate increase. They believe the order violates the law and the decision was arbitrary and capricious.