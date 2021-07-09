Helena Valley quarter-horse breeders make initial court appearance

Three Helena Valley men made their initial appearances Friday morning in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court for felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

Robert Erickson and his sons, Alan and Clayton Erickson, ran a quarter-horse breeding operation in the valley that was raided by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office June 1. Nearly 60 horses were seized by sheriff's deputies, a U.S. Forest Service ranger and a Department of Livestock employee.

The Ericksons were released on their own recognizance Friday.

Robert Erickson declined the court's offer of a public defender. Both Alan and Clayton Erickson requested representation by public defenders. A request by Alan Erickson to secure his own vet to conduct assessments of the seized horses was denied.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If convicted of the felony charges, the men face maximum penalties of two years in prison and $2,500 fines each.

Preliminary hearings for the men have been set for July 23. Their arraignment will be held July 27.

The county alleges the three men neglected the nearly 60 horses under their care. A veterinarian contracted by the sheriff's office performed a battery of examinations on the horses.