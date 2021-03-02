Helena Valley man crushed as idling truck rolls forward

A 59-year-old Helena Valley man died Tuesday after attempting to get out of his idling truck as it rolled forward.

The accident was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Derby Drive near Lake Helena.

Roger Anthony Englert, 59, pulled up to the gate to his property and did not put the truck in park before attempting to get out, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said. The door hit a fence post as the truck rolled forward, crushing the man between the door and the seat of his vehicle.

Englert died of blunt force trauma to the chest, and his manner of death was determined to be accidental, Dutton said.

