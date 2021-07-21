Helena Valley gravel pit application officially abandoned

After issuing a second deficiency notice June 10, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has officially deemed an application for a gravel pit in the Helena Valley abandoned.

The proposed 61.5-acre gravel pit was proposed for a site in the north valley and would have bordered Rhonda Road, McHugh Drive, Mill Road, Edgerton Road and Hedges Drive. The site, referred to as McHugh 2 in DEQ documents, was expected to impact 604 residences within a half-mile radius of the proposed site.

The notice of abandonment for the application was issued to Helena Valley Sand and Gravel owner Kim Smith on Wednesday. The letter cites the first and second deficiency notices issued on May 26, 2020, and June 10, 2021. According to the letter, the application that was first received on July 16, 2019, has been abandoned and void in accordance with MCA 82-4-432(4)(c).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both deficiency notices for the site listed dozens of deficiencies and inconsistencies and related to failure to provide adequate protections for the area's groundwater quality and noise pollution. The application would receive two extensions under the Opencut Mining Act, under which the proposal was submitted.