Helena Valley gravel pit application deemed deficient

The deficiency letter requests a number of tests and evaluations that prove adequate protections for surface and ground water quality. If the project is approved, the department may require laboratory analysis of surface water samples collected from the pond during periods of site operation.

The other major deficiency cited in the notice is the lack of negating noise and visual pollution on nearby residences. The letter states the DEQ may not accept a plan of operation unless it shows that noise and visual impacts on these residences will be minimized to the degree practicable through berms, vegetation screens and reasonable limits on hours of operation.

Under the Opencut Mining Act, mining activities can take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays for maintenance.

The letter also call for a environmental noise study that includes a long list of requirements. This could bring additional requirements depending on what the study shows.

Ultimately, the letter lays out three possible options for Valley Sand & Gravel to address the deficiencies. If the company submits revised application materials that resolve all deficiencies, a permit will be issued. If it submits a revised application that doesn't meet all deficiencies, another deficiency notice will be issued.

Additionally, the company has the option to not submit any revised materials and after one year the application will be abandoned and void.

