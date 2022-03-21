Helena Valley fire destroys garage, multiple vehicles

A structure fire on Heather Drive in the Helena Valley claimed a garage and seven vehicles inside on Monday, according to East Valley Fire Department Chief Dave Sammons.

The fire was called in between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sammons said firefighters were able to keep the fire largely contained to the detached garage structure, although he said some siding on the home itself caught fire briefly.

Sammons said the garage, a cargo trailer and seven vehicles, most of them older and nonfunctional, were a total loss due to the fire. According to Sammons, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"There is just so much debris everywhere. We still have to get it out of the way to make sure the fire is totally out," Sammons said Monday afternoon. "I don't believe it to be malice though. It was most likely accidental."

Initial reports said there was someone inside the structure. According to Sammons, one woman suffered smoke inhalation and was checked out by St. Peter's ambulance staff. Sammons said she refused an ambulance ride to the hospital, but he believes the woman's daughter took her there.

Mutual aid was provided by the Eastgate Volunteer Fire Department, East Helena Fire Department, Helena Fire Department, West Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Montana City Volunteer Fire Department, Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and York Volunteer Fire Department. Sammons said most of the mutual aid had been released by 4 p.m.

Sammons said one firefighter rolled his ankle on the scene but was able to walk afterward.

According to Sammons, the wind really hindered efforts to contain the fire at first. But a shift in the wind later helped to keep the fire away from nearby grass.

"It's fire season," Sammons said. "Grass will burn and it will burn quick. So be careful and use your head."

